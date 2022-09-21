Warzone player ruins enemy moaning about “campers” on Rebirth Island

A Call of Duty: Warzone player recently clapped back at another who for complaining about “campers” on Rebirth Island.

Accusations of camping remain commonplace in all manner of competitive online shooters – Call of Duty: Warzone included. Of course, the actions of some players often warrant such claims.

Hiding in a corner to pick off unaware passersby or behind an easy-to-miss object is a favorite tactic for many a camper.

In many instances, though, angrily calling someone a camper backfires for those who were simply caught slipping during a match.

Moaning about campers on Rebirth Island doesn’t work out for this Warzone fan

A Redditor who goes by Premiumsargeantmajor recently shared a gameplay clip of themselves dropping into Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Before landing on solid ground, the player spots someone lying prone behind a car and quickly takes them out of the picture.

Naturally, the newly deceased player is less than pleased about this turn of events, crying out, “nice camping.” “Nice camping? Dude, I just came from the sky,” replied the Redditor.

As another user, MriDecay, noted in the Reddit thread, regardless of how one player dispatches another, “you will always be camping in death comms.”

At the very least, the other player learned a valuable lesson – no matter how well you duck behind cover, nowhere is as safe as it seems.

Call of Duty players would do well to remember as much when the next chapter of Warzone touches down this fall.

Warzone 2.0 launches on PC and consoles in November, complete with a new map known as Al Mazrah boasting points of interest inspired by classic Modern Warfare locales.