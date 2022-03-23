Warzone player finds new Rebirth Island secret vault loadout & cash

Warzone players are always digging for the next hidden treasure in-game – and they’ve struck gold again. A secret vault loadout and cash has been found on Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island has spiked in popularity amongst the Warzone player base since Season 2 Reloaded started, on March 22.

No longer seen as the lesser in comparison to Verdansk, Rebirth has been getting a ton of play and, with it, a ton of attention as players continue to find new exploits and secrets.

Warzone vault loadout discovered on Rebirth Island

People have been dropping onto the battlefield to cherish the many map changes and updates Raven Software gifted them.

Raven Software’s updates also included weapon balancing, as both the Welgun and Hollow Point were nerfed.

However, while many of the changes were publicly acknowledged in the patch notes, some Warzone players were delighted to find that there were more gifts in store for them.

One player, in particular, has found a secret that could keep the player’s eyes peeled to all that Rebirth Island has to offer.

Warzone player finds secret loadout and cash

The person who found the secret vault loadout is called BobNetworkUK, as the Twitter user revealed its location during a video post.

In the clip, he wants to locate “The Stronghold” to find the secret loadout and cash. Dropping into the match, he falls into the Headquarters POI and immediately makes his way down a couple of stairs.

@BobNetworkUK stops in a small room, with a desk covered in an assortment of papers; he grabs a keycard known as “Vikhor’s Keycard” and makes his exit. The Warzone player makes his way to his destination by dodging bullets, taking a couple, and being downed (only to be revived by a self-revive).

He reaches The Stronghold, located Southwest of the Headquarters. Making his way inside, BowbNetworkUK trudges forward and barges inside of a closed door. Here, he uses Vikhor’s Keycard and accesses a safe. Inside, they find a loadout and around $6,500 in cash.

With this secret being unearthed, it will be interesting to see what other mysteries, Easter eggs, and secrets will be uncovered as Season 2 Reloaded progresses.