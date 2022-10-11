Warzone guru highlights underrated Modern Warfare SMG that beats Armaguerra TTK

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a lethal Modern Warfare SMG that’s going under the radar in the current meta despite receiving huge damage buffs in Season 5 Reloaded.

Season 5 Reloaded marked the end of an era for Warzone as the game’s final patch before Raven’s sequel battle royale is released.

In the update, the devs focused on buffing underused weapons that often get overlooked by the community.

While Vanguard guns still dominate the top spots in the meta, a set of Modern Warfare options did receive positive changes, with a few even becoming competitive weapons.

One of which is an SMG that dominates at close quarters after receiving a massive damage buff in Season 5 Reloaded, and according to WhosImmortal, it’s definitely worth testing out.

Treyarch/Activision The CX-9 has a 1% pick rate in Warzone.

Best CX-9 loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Magazine: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

In the Season 5 Reloaded patch, the CX-9 was gifted a buff to its headshot & neck damage multiplier as well as its sprint-to-fire speed, massively improving the overall power of the gun.

Noticing this, WhosImmortal decided to showcase the Modern Warfare SMG in his recent video, revealing that the gun has the “mobility stats to keep up with Vanguard SMGs… [and] the TTK to outgun Vanguard SMGs”.

Not only that, he boasts that the CX-9 has “minimal recoil” and insanely fast reload speeds, thanks to the inclusion of the Sleight of Hand perk in the build above

All of this together creates an SMG loadout that thrives during intense close-range skirmishes and is capable of taking over a gunfight if you play aggressively.

With the MP40 and Armaguerra sitting as the default SMGs for Warzone players in the current meta, the CX-9 is a Modern Warfare competitor, perfect for those who are looking for something different.

Keep in mind, you will want to run Overkill with this setup as the CX-9 struggles at long-range.

We recommend running the Cooper Carbine or STG44, as both ARs make it easy to take down foes from afar.

So, don’t hesitate to test out WhosImmortal’s build in one of your matches, especially if you’re bored of using Vanguard guns over and over again.