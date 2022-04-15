Warzone expert Whosimmortal shows off “secret meta” AR that no one is using

There’s no shortage of Assault Rifles to choose from in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, but there are a handful of meta weapons that most players will gravitate towards. Warzone expert Whosimmortal has revealed the underrated weapon that is actually one of Caldera’s best.

The Warzone meta is constantly shifting and changing, but there are a handful of Assault Rifles that have dominated Caldera ever since Raven made the switch to the Pacific map. The Cooper Carbine remains one of the standouts, while the Automaton is still an incredibly popular choice.

Sometimes very effective weapons slip under the radar, and despite how well they perform in-game, the community steers clear of them for one reason or another. According to Warzone guru Whosimmortal, there is a hidden gem in Warzone right now.

He claims the Vanguard BAR is a “secret meta” Assault Rifle and has broken down exactly how to make it a beast in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Based on stats from WZ Ranked, the Vanguard BAR currently has a pick rate of just 1.31% and is only the 25th most-used weapon in the game. This is way behind other guns in its class, placing it as the 12th most popular Assualt Rifle overall.

Whosimmortal believes the reason behind the BAR’s lack of popularity is that the most common setups aren’t making the most of its capabilities. “It’s so easy to use, and if you build it out correctly, it actually can compete vs these top meta weapons,” he said in his April 14 video.

He went on to show off the very best loadout to make the BAR a top choice in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Whosimmortal best BAR loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: CGC Wire



CGC Wire Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 40 Round Mag

.50 BMG 40 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

The BAR is a heavy-hitting AR best suited for close to mid-range fights, so Whosimmortal’s loadout aimed to counter some of its shortcomings. He started his setup with the Recoil Booster to increase the fire rate and greatly improve the TTK.

This Muzzle comes at the expense so some accuracy, so he used plenty of attachments to keep the BAR on the straight and narrow. The CGC 30” XL Barrel and M1941 Hand Stop both greatly improved recoil control and flinch resistance, while the Stippled Grip boosted recoil recovery.

You could argue the BAR is one of the more sluggish ARs, so he went with a CGC Wire Stock to boost overall movement speed and sprint-to-fire speed. He then punted for the G16 2.5x Optic, but urged players to use the sight they feel most comfortable with.

In terms of ammo, Whosimmortal went for .50 BMG 40 Round Mag loaded with Lengthend rounds, to improve the BAR’s already devastating bullet velocity. Finally, he chose the Hardscope Perk for one last accuracy increase when aiming, followed by On Hand thanks to its secret ability to improve ADS speed.

During his video, the Warzone guru explained that many players appear to be using the wrong attachments on the BAR, which explains its low pick rate and its low 0.63 average K/D. He pointed at the Muzzle, in particular, saying that the popular Mercury Silencer is holding the gun back.

Now that you know how to set up the Vanguard BAR in the best way, be sure to run it in your next game before Warzone Season 3 comes along and shifts the meta once again.