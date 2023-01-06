Warzone 2 viral TikTok reveals “secret” dolphin dive trick

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Escaping enemies in Warzone 2 proves much more difficult than in Warzone 1, but a TikTok revealed an easy trick to get out of sticky situations faster.

Warzone 2 removed slide canceling, a movement mechanic used to move around the map quicker or finesse enemies. The feature was a staple in Warzone 1, and removing slide canceling slowed the sequel’s gameplay pace.

JGOD argued Warzone 2 felt more like Apex and PUBG, taking a few steps away from Call of Duty. FaZe Swagg agreed and claimed the battle royale took a step “backward” after removing key Warzone 1 movement features.

Dolphin diving doesn’t provide the same smooth movement flexibility as slide canceling, but it may be the closest thing to a replacement in Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

Activision With slide cancelling gone, dolphin diving is the best escape mechanism in Warzone 2.

How to change “secret” Warzone 2 dolphin dive setting

Dolphin diving first appeared in Call of Duty Black Ops. By pressing and holding the prone button, while sprinting, your character will leap in the air like a dolphin and dive forward. The ability makes it harder for enemies to shoot you and is great for diving behind cover.

Al Mazrah’s desert landscape makes you a sitting duck if an enemy catches you out in the open. However, the LA Guerillas TikTok explained how dolphin diving “will save your life” in Warzone 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instead of sliding after getting shot in the back, like players opted to do in Warzone 1, The TikToker recommended diving. Dolphin diving does make your head more vulnerable to a headshot, but it has a smaller hitbox than sliding. A hitbox refers to the amount of hittable space for an enemy.

Article continues after ad

Tactical sprints only last four seconds in Warzone 2. Slide canceling acted as a device for resetting a sprint in Warzone 1, but players no longer have that luxury. Players can only dive or melee to reset a sprint in the battle royale sequel.

“Dive sprints are faster than melee resets,” The LA Guerillas claimed. “Right before your gun comes down, dive and repeat.”

Under controller settings and advanced, the TikToker recommends changing Slide/Dive Behavior to Inverted. This makes dolphin diving one click instead of holding down the prone button.

Makes sure to check out our guide on “dolphin hopping,” which is an advanced evolution of the mechanic.