Warzone 2 reportedly in development for 2023 launch

The next iteration of the Call of Duty battle royale experience appears to be in the works as Activision reportedly has plans to launch Warzone 2 in 2023.

Outside of major annual updates that integrate new CoD titles with the battle royale, Warzone appears to be in line for a brand new iteration of its own.

Warzone 2 is currently in development Activision, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

Described as a brand new iteration of Warzone, rather than a typical content drop, this follow-up is targeting a 2023 launch.

This information came as part of a larger report clarifying CoD’s status on PlayStation hardware following Microsoft’s $70b acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard.

Advertisement

Although details were scarce at first, Schreier claims at least the next three CoD titles will remain on Sony’s ecosystem. That includes not just mainline entries from Infinity Ward and Treyarch in 2022 and 2023 respectively, but also this new Warzone iteration.

This article is currently being updated with further information.