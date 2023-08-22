How to watch Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty Next: Multiplayer reveal, Warzone news, more

Activision announced Call of Duty Next 2023 for Modern Warfare 3 during Gamescom: Opening Night Live. Here is everything you need to know about the multiplayer reveal event.

Fans originally saw Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at the first Call of Duty Next event. Unfortunately, community members left the reveal with more questions than answers. Former Call of Duty League pro Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper didn’t hold back and claimed the battle royale sequel looked “horrible.”

And players expressed concerns about the 2v2 Gulag announcement. Then, in the aftermath of the event, TimTheTatman claimed he spoke to the devs at COD NEXT, and they ignored his advice to remove AI enemies from the game.

Hopefully, players walk away with a better first impression of Modern Warfare 3’s NEXT event. So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s in store.

Activision COD Next will provide fans with their first look at multiplayer gameplay.

What is Call of Duty Next?

Activision uses the same Call of Duty Next format from 2022, inviting streamers to showcase hands-on multiplayer gameplay.

The devs explained that alongside MW3 multiplayer, it will provide “a look forward to what’s coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as a live stream where updates from Call of Duty’s mobile experiences will be shared.”

Activision did not confirm which streamers will attend, but we will provide an update when invites get sent out.

When is COD Next 2023?

COD Next returns on Thursday, October 5. However, The devs did not reveal a start time, or how long the event will last.

How to watch COD Next 2023

The Call of Duty Next event will be streamed across each of the official Call of Duty channels, including Twitch and YouTube. This means players can tune in live to see all of the announcements as they happen.

Content creators will most likely stream live from the event on their own channels as well. That’s everything we know about COD Next so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.