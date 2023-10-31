Is there going to be a Warzone 3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is releasing in less than a week. Hence, there is a lot of confusion if we will be getting Warzone 3 alongside the upcoming title. Here is what we know about it.

Modern Warfare 3 is the next chapter in the Call of Duty franchise that will propel the series towards the future. However, ever since the release of the original Warzone, the battle royal has become an integral aspect of the franchise as a whole.

Thus, with Modern Warfare 3 on the horizon, questions are being asked about the introduction of Warzone 3 as well in the game. In fact, some fans have already started referring to the next iteration of the battle royal mode as Warzone 3.

Here is all that you need to know about Warzone 3 in the latest sequel.

Activision Warzone 3 will not be released alongside Modern Warfare 3

Are we getting Warzone 3?

No, we are not getting Warzone 3 alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In fact, the name Warzone 2 has also been scrapped and Activision has named it as just the “new Warzone”. It does seem like Activision is going for an inclusive approach where Warzone simply gets updated depending on the game.

However, the name will remain the same, thereby creating a familiar environment for players. The name Warzone 2 was initially coined back during the release of Modern Warfare 2. However, Activision for some reason decided to revert it back to Warzone.

Unfortunately, the change from Warzone to Warzone 2 created some confusion amongst the players. Many of them felt that with Modern Warfare 3, we might be getting Warzone 3. In fact, it is often easy to tag a number alongside the title to designate the changes following a brand-new game.

Nevertheless, for the time being, you will have to be satisfied with just Warzone. In case Activision decides to bring forth any changes when it comes to the naming convention, we will update you accordingly.

This is all that we know about Warzone 3 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

