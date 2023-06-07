What will happen to Warzone with Modern Warfare 3?

Following reports that the next Call of Duty title will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and titled Modern Warfare 3, many battle royale players have questioned what this means for the future of Warzone. Here’s what we already know.

With both Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2022), we saw huge changes in the Call of Duty battle royale landscape. MW2019 introduced us to Warzone, which became a global phenomenon and brought in players from all different games.

Article continues after ad

Then, three years later, Modern Warfare 2 brought us what was dubbed Warzone 2.0, with a brand new map, engine & more, completely changing the game.

While the newest Warzone effort has had a mixed reception from old and new players alike, it still has a huge player base that want to know everything that’s happening with it. So how exactly will Modern Warfare 3 impact the game?

Modern Warfare 3 Warzone

With both the last two Modern Warfare games bringing Warzone or Warzone 2.0, you would be forgiven for assuming that Modern Warfare 3 might bring about Warzone 3.0, or some other major change to the game.

Article continues after ad

While that can’t be completely written off, with no real details of the upcoming title available yet, leaks have suggested that a new map will be arriving in the game, pointing towards it not being a whole new experience entirely but instead, just a new area for players to traverse.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The leaked map is rumored to be Las Almas, the recognizable setting of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, though there are no further details beyond that that have been leaked.

Article continues after ad

According to the original reports, Las Almas will arrive in Warzone 2 with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. This is apparently slated for December 5, 2023.

While details are scarce, it’s definitely an exciting time for Warzone and the wider Call of Duty community, with so much new gameplay on the horizon.