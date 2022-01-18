Will Call of Duty still be on PlayStation?

Following the shock news that Microsoft has secured a buyout of Activision Blizzard, PlayStation players are understandably worried about what this means for the future of Call of Duty on Sony platforms.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Microsoft has announced a huge takeover of Activision Blizzard, sending the gaming world into a frenzy. The deal, worth an eye-watering $70 billion, makes Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world.

While the Xbox community will no doubt be delighted with the acquisition, fans of Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation will have concerns. As was the case when Microsoft purchased Fallout publisher Bethesda, players on Sony platforms are about the future of their favorite IPs.

Advertisement

Arguably the series that players will be eager to hear about is Call of Duty. With 2022’s game already deep into development, PlayStation stans will be concerned that they’ll have to buy an Xbox or PC to enjoy the latest CoD installment.

Will Call of Duty 2022 be removed from PlayStation?

The good news is that as things stand, it appears that Call of Duty will continue to release on PlayStation platforms as it always has. While Microsoft is still yet to address the future of individual titles, players can take solace in how the gaming giant announced the takeover.

In a blog post confirming the Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft outlined that the buyout aimed to “bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device.”

Advertisement

This message was hammered home further later in the same post. It said, “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

The Call of Duty series has been at home on PlayStation for the better part of 20 years, so players will be relieved to hear that this probably won’t be changing anytime soon. Given how many users there are across Sony platforms, it seems wise that Microsoft has chosen not to make CoD an Xbox and PC exclusive.

Advertisement

However, we will have to wait and see if there are any exclusive benefits to playing Call of Duty on Microsoft-owned platforms going forward. Betas and preorder bonuses have often gone live on certain consoles early, so it’s safe to assume that Xbox will have first access from now on.

Of course, this is still a developing story, so be sure to head over to our official Call of Duty page to stay on top of the latest news.