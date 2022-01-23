Warzone players want “fresh start” with next Call of Duty

Even though Warzone Pacific has been out for nearly three months, players are already wanting a “fresh start” with the new Call of Duty release.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific was released on December 9, 2021, bringing forth a new look to the Battle Royale.

Fully integrating the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard release, the update brought a new map, Caldera, the Season 1 Battle Pass, 100 fresh tiers, new weapons, vehicles, and more.

This meant that players had to acclimate to a new style of Warzone, one that some fans aren’t too fond of.

Warzone players want the game to adopt the next Call of Duty upon release

It’s not always fine and dandy on the Pacific Island of Caldera, as since its release players have had plenty to complain about from Krampus ruining games during the Holidays to the usual hacker ruining lobbies, so it’s safe to say that for some, the beloved essence for Warzone they once had is starting to fade.

Advertisement

In a post on the CODWarzone subreddit, Redditor GodeaterTJ brought up how Warzone “should start fresh with MW 2022.”

They expressed their frustrations with the current state of the game, suggesting that Warzone should start completely fresh upon the next Call of Duty release.

“WARZONE should start fresh with the launch of MW 2022,” said GodeaterTJ. “Remove all old cod games, all old game resources. Remove all BR maps except Rebirth island and start as a new Warzone with the same experience of Warzone Battle Royale.”

Read More: Warzone fans baffled by invisible gas bug ruining matches

These thoughts were echoed by others in the subreddit with one fan stating “Blow up the current game. It’s trash.”

Advertisement

Players wanting something new in their game is never surprising no matter the scale. Only time will tell if Activision will make some changes in the future to appease them.