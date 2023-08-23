New Warzone map possibly leaked in Modern Warfare 3 reveal

A part of the new Warzone map has seemingly and accidentally been leaked by the dev, according to CoD guru JGOD

With plenty of players – both casual and competitive alike – being disappointed by Modern Warfare 2 (2022), attention in the last few weeks has turned to Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

The new MW2 was initially rumored to run for a cycle of two years and just have a large expansion to tide players over, but that isn’t the case. MW3 is going to be a full new game, releasing in November, with an overhaul to multiplayer, non-linear sections of the campaign, and an update to Warzone.

When it comes to the Warzone side of things, players are expecting a new map. Many want to go back to Verdansk and a few want to see what the long-rumored Las Almas would look like as a battle royale map. Well, whatever Sledgehammer Games have in-store, it appears they’ve already dropped a bit of a hint.

JGOD claims new Warzone map accidentally leaked by devs

That’s according to JGOD anyway, as the Call of Duty guru noted that the campaign reveal from Gamescom 2023 “accidentally leaked” part of the new map.

It wasn’t a part of the gameplay trailer shown at the event. Instead, it was posted as a short clip to the devs’ Twitter/X profile showing off some of the new features in the non-linear campaign missions.

“They highlighted several open-world maps and some people have already had an opportunity to see a leaked version of the battle royale map and this essentially confirms that this is part of the new POI,” he said in his August 23 video.

Timestamp of 0:30

Some other fans on social media pointed to another screenshot from the earlier reveal of the Zombies portion of MW3 having a similar color palette to that in the new campaign videos.

That, as the photos have shown, is set in the Middle East, so it would rule out Las Alamas being the setting given that is Mexico.

We ultimately won’t know if it is part of the new map until CoD NEXT, which happens on October 5. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.