Warzone 2 players frustrated over “confusing” Revive Pistol self-rez mechanic

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone 2’s Revive Pistol has a secondary self-rez mechanic and some players are questioning if the “confusing” mechanic is working as intended.

The Revive Pistol is one of Warzone 2’s biggest innovations from its predecessor. The new Field Upgrade allows players to revive their friends from a distance, which can completely alter the course of a fight against an unaware team.

It also allows the holder to forsake any long-distance charges to use the gun like a Self Revive kit and bring themselves back into the fray after getting knocked down.

This feature has a major drawback though and players are calling for Raven Software to make it clear whether it’s an intended flaw or if it’s just a part of the game that’s been overlooked.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 players frustrated over Revive Pistol teamwipe ‘bug’

The big difference between the pistol and a normal Self Revive kit is that the Field Upgrade requires at least one member of the team to stay on their feet in order for it to work. While all of a player’s teammates can be eliminated without interrupting the kit’s effectiveness, a team wipe will interrupt any attempt at a rez from the RP.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That leads to situations like the one embedded below where a player that’s attempting to revive themself is left to scratch their head when their last teammate hits the ground and they’re sent to the Gulag or back to the lobby.

Article continues after ad

One commenter detailed the situation perfectly, explaining that the two items operate very differently from each other, but there are still some fans who are convinced that the interruption is the result of a bug and not an intended mechanic.

As the player from the video later said, “It doesn’t seem to count the pistol as an actual self-revive which would keep you alive in situations like this.”

This will no doubt be the source of a lot of frustration for anyone who’s not in the loop, but the Revive Pistol seems to be functioning as the devs want it to for the time being.