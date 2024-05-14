Warzone May 14 update patch notes: Weapon changes, MW2 weapon prestige camos, more

Call of Duty Warzone is getting another update following the big Season 3 Reloaded content drop as this patch fixes a litany of bugs along with some weapon adjustments.

The developers have been dropping patches to help fix some of the bugs players have complained about that have cropped up post-Season 3 Reloaded. The May 14 patch notes say the update will address issues with the Lockwood Mk2 and the COR-45 and add some more context to the description for multiple Optic Attachments that better showcase their pros and cons.

The Lockwood Mk2 has been a point of emphasis for the Call of Duty developers in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This patch should be the last to address the weapon as it has been heavily nerfed and de-bugged since its initial launch.

Warzone May 14 patch notes

Progression

Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

Weapons

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood Mk2 JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.



Handguns

COR-45 Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.



Attachments

Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics. Corio Enforcer Optic Dragon’s Eye Optic KR Marauder 9 Riser



Bug Fixes