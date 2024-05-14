Warzone May 14 update patch notes: Weapon changes, MW2 weapon prestige camos, more

Warzone May 14 update patch notes: Weapon changes, MW2 weapon prestige camos, moreActivision Blizzard
Call of Duty Warzone is getting another update following the big Season 3 Reloaded content drop as this patch fixes a litany of bugs along with some weapon adjustments.
The developers have been dropping patches to help fix some of the bugs players have complained about that have cropped up post-Season 3 Reloaded. The May 14 patch notes say the update will address issues with the Lockwood Mk2 and the COR-45 and add some more context to the description for multiple Optic Attachments that better showcase their pros and cons.
The Lockwood Mk2 has been a point of emphasis for the Call of Duty developers in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This patch should be the last to address the weapon as it has been heavily nerfed and de-bugged since its initial launch.
Warzone May 14 patch notes
Progression
- Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.
Weapons
Marksman Rifles
- Lockwood Mk2
- JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
- Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.
- JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
Handguns
- COR-45
- Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.
Attachments
- Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
- Corio Enforcer Optic
- Dragon’s Eye Optic
- KR Marauder 9 Riser
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue causing automatic tactical sprint to interrupt attempts to reload a weapon.
- Fixed an issue causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading.
- Fixed an issue preventing the host from starting a Private Match when over the player threshold.
- Fixed an issue causing Squad members to see the incorrect ping on the Champion’s Quest contract.