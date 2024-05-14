GamingCall of Duty

Warzone May 14 update patch notes: Weapon changes, MW2 weapon prestige camos, more

Declan Mclaughlin
warzone mobile ghost skinActivision Blizzard

Call of Duty Warzone is getting another update following the big Season 3 Reloaded content drop as this patch fixes a litany of bugs along with some weapon adjustments.

The developers have been dropping patches to help fix some of the bugs players have complained about that have cropped up post-Season 3 Reloaded. The May 14 patch notes say the update will address issues with the Lockwood Mk2 and the COR-45 and add some more context to the description for multiple Optic Attachments that better showcase their pros and cons.

The Lockwood Mk2 has been a point of emphasis for the Call of Duty developers in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This patch should be the last to address the weapon as it has been heavily nerfed and de-bugged since its initial launch.

Warzone May 14 patch notes

Progression

  • Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

Weapons

Marksman Rifles

  • Lockwood Mk2
    • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
      • Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handguns

  • COR-45
    • Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

  • Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
    • Corio Enforcer Optic
    • Dragon’s Eye Optic
    • KR Marauder 9 Riser

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue causing automatic tactical sprint to interrupt attempts to reload a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the host from starting a Private Match when over the player threshold.
  • Fixed an issue causing Squad members to see the incorrect ping on the Champion’s Quest contract.

