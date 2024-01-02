Best Renetti Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Renetti is a unique yet powerful pistol that is amongst the best close-range weapons. To help you get the most out of the unusual burst gun we’ve made the best Renetti loadout possible to use in Warzone.

Effectively an M9 converted to be burst-fire, the Renetti is based on the real-world Beretta 93R. It should be familiar to long-term Call of Duty fans having first appeared as the M93 Raffica way back in the original MW2, as well as making later appearances in Black Ops 2 and Cold War.

This unique handgun fires in a three-round burst letting it reach spectacular fire rates and producing a truly incredible TTK up close. However, it doesn’t offer great range and can be tricky to control, especially with a suboptimal build.

To avoid using a shoddy setup we’ve put together this best Renetti Warzone loadout for you to use and dominate Urzikstan.

Contents

Best Renetti Warzone loadout

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

XTEN Sidearm-L400 Stock: FTAC Satus Folding Stock

FTAC Satus Folding Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

The Renneti shines when doubled up via its Akimbo Renetti rear grip attachment. Having two quite literally doubles this weapon’s damage albeit at the cost of effective range. This works well with the XTEN Sidearm-L400 laser which is one of this gun’s few attachments that improve hip fire accuracy.

As typical of pistols it is always worth using a trigger action that improves fire rate like the Bruen Express. A faster fire rate directly contributes to a faster TTK. It’s a similar story for the 50 Round Drum which improves damage consistency by reducing how often you need to reload.

While it’s tempting to run a barrel or muzzle for extra range, the Renetti suffers from a lot of recoil making it difficult to control. To offset this we instead recommend equipping the FTAC Satus Folding Stock which provides a spectacular 47% reduction to horizontal recoil and 36% to vertical recoil.

Activision The Renetti’s rapid burst fire makes it lethal at close quarters.

Renetti Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Given the Renetti is a pistol and therefore offers great mobility it makes sense to run both Double Time and Mountaineer. The former improves Tactical Sprint helping you run around faster while the latter reduces fall damage and fall movement penalties letting you maneuver more efficiently.

There are a few solid options in Perk 3 but Tempered stands out most thanks to the faster healing it provides. With Tempered equipped, you only need two armor plates to fully heal which can give you a big advantage in the latter stages where armor economy is crucial.

Having High Alert is always useful as it provides intel in the form of a visual warning whenever an enemy aims in your direction. Even though it is countered by Cold-Blooded, High Alert remains one of the strongest Perks in Warzone thanks to its ability to save your life.

A Semtex is never a bad choice as this piece of lethal equipment can be quickly thrown to pressure or finish off a downed enemy trying to revive. As for tactical, landing a Flash Grenade practically guarantees a gunfight win assuming you can push before the blinding effect wears off.

How to unlock Renetti in Warzone

The Renetti is unlocked at level 21 by either playing Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. Another option is to extract with a Renetti in MWZ which will also unlock the burst fire pistol.

Best alternative to Renetti in Warzone

Although it’s a very different take on a deadly close-range handgun, the TYR has a lot of overlap with the Renetti with both having fantastic TTKs up close and benefitting greatly from akimbo.

That’s all you need to know about the best Renetti loadout. Here’s more top-tier meta Warzone loadouts for you to try out:

