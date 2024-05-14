GamingCall of Duty

Modern Warfare 3 May 14 update patch notes: DG-58 nerf, JAK Wardens fix, more

John Esposito
Modern Warfare 3 operator skinActivision

Modern Warfare 3’s latest patch addresses the DG-58 LSW LMG’s rise, fixes the JAK Wardens and brings Prestige camos to MW2’s arsenal.

Although Season 3 is on its last legs, Sledgehammer Games has released a new patch addressing issues introduced during Season 3 Reloaded‘s arrival.

Primarily, the DG-58 LSW has been dominating of late, and this patch brings its damage multipliers down a smidge to keep the weapon in check. Players can also expect a bug fix for the JAK Wardens, and MW2’s weapons receive a bit more love as they’re now Weapon Prestige camo eligible. 

MW3 May 14 update patch notes

UIX

  • Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.
  • Bug Fixes
    • Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.
    • Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.
    • Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.
    • Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.
    • EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

Gameplay

  • Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.

Progression

  • Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

Maps

  • Derail
    • Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.

Modes

  • Arcade
    • EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.
  • Infected
    • Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.
  • One in the Chamber
    • Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.

Weapons & Attachments

Light Machine Guns

  • DG-58 LSW
    • Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Marksman Rifles

  • Lockwood Mk2
    • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
      • Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handguns

  • COR-45
    • Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

  • Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
    • Corio Enforcer Optic
    • Dragon’s Eye Optic
    • KR Marauder 9 Riser

Perks

  • High-Gain Antenna (Gear)
    • Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.

Equipment

  • Scatter Mine (Tactical)
    • In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.

Field Upgrades

  • Enhanced Vision Goggles
    • Player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.

