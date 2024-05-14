Modern Warfare 3 May 14 update patch notes: DG-58 nerf, JAK Wardens fix, more

Modern Warfare 3 May 14 update patch notes: DG-58 nerf, JAK Wardens fix, moreActivision
Modern Warfare 3’s latest patch addresses the DG-58 LSW LMG’s rise, fixes the JAK Wardens and brings Prestige camos to MW2’s arsenal.
Although Season 3 is on its last legs, Sledgehammer Games has released a new patch addressing issues introduced during Season 3 Reloaded‘s arrival.
Primarily, the DG-58 LSW has been dominating of late, and this patch brings its damage multipliers down a smidge to keep the weapon in check. Players can also expect a bug fix for the JAK Wardens, and MW2’s weapons receive a bit more love as they’re now Weapon Prestige camo eligible.
MW3 May 14 update patch notes
UIX
- Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.
- Bug Fixes
- Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.
- Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season’s Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.
- Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.
- Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.
- EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.
Gameplay
- Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.
Progression
- Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.
Maps
- Derail
- Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.
Modes
- Arcade
- EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.
- Infected
- Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.
- One in the Chamber
- Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.
Weapons & Attachments
Light Machine Guns
- DG-58 LSW
- Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.
Marksman Rifles
- Lockwood Mk2
- JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
- Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.
- JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
Handguns
- COR-45
- Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.
Attachments
- Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.
- Corio Enforcer Optic
- Dragon’s Eye Optic
- KR Marauder 9 Riser
Perks
- High-Gain Antenna (Gear)
- Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.
Equipment
- Scatter Mine (Tactical)
- In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.
Field Upgrades
- Enhanced Vision Goggles
- Player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.