Warzone 2 players doubt “weird” decision to remove Building 21 after 24 hours

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

CoD content creators expressed their confusion on social media after developers removed Building 21 from DMZ after just 24 hours.

Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ received its first batch of updates in Season 1 Reloaded. The patch increased the number of Strongholds and heavily nerfed AI enemies, which play a major role in DMZ gameplay.

DMZ players slammed the mid-season update for ignoring bug fixes, but fortunately, the developers took swift action a day later, addressing glitches within the game mode.

Season 1 Reloaded also introduced Building 21 as a new location tied to DMZ. The developers advertised the environment as limited-time, but community members didn’t expect Building 21 to disappear after just 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

Activision DMZ offers an array of missions to complete across multiple runs.

Warzone 2 DMZ players confused over mixed messaging

CoD content creator MrDalekJD posed the question, “Are you guys happy that Building 21 was available for ONLY 24 hours?”

He added, “I’m all for limited-time content in COD, but only getting a day to play on it and then waiting a week for it to come back is weird.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone expert JGOD responded, “100% weird when they didn’t say it was only going to be 24 hours. They did at least mention it was a Limited time, but 24 Hours? RIP.”

Neither had an issue with the mode being a limited-time event but questioned the developers for only making it available for 24 hours and not telling players when Building 21 would expire.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Ward issued an official statement, “Building 21 has entered lockdown after significant infiltration but will be operational within the week. Prepare accordingly.

Access to this new map requires the player to possess the Building 21 access card. Players can obtain the card from orange containers in Al Mazrah or looted from downed planes when your team controls SAM sites placed around the map.

For now, squads should focus on earning an access card so they don’t miss out the next time Building 21 opens its doors.