Warzone 2 players bash “stupid” changes to Loadout Drops and pings

Warzone 2 players have criticized changes to Loadout Drops and pings in the CoD battle royale, after recent adjustments mean they no longer display on players’ maps for an extended period of time.

Looting is an integral part of any BR, with Warzone 2 no exception. To that end, players use their maps frequently, working out where to push, where to avoid and where to find the best loot.

However, recent changes to the BR have seen Loadout Drops – the highly desirable care packages that give players a preset class of their own – removed from players’ maps after a short time.

Similarly, pings no longer display after a certain while. Players have been widely criticizing the changes, with them branded as “stupid” and making no sense.

Warzone 2 players bash Loadout Drop changes that make ‘no sense’

In a January 5 Reddit post, one player criticized the changes to Loadout Drops and pings, asking how it was thought to be a good decision.

They suggested it makes looting much more difficult, as well as awareness of a player’s surroundings.

“How in the hell was this thought to be a good decision?” they asked. “Loadouts disappear in 10 seconds of landing… Now I have to run around looking for it. Yet someone can die and have it visible on the map the rest of the game after returning. Literally have to watch enemies falling from the sky to find it.”

It’s not clear when the changes were made specifically as they did not feature in any official patch notes. Nor have Infinity Ward or Raven responded to the queries from the player base.

One player criticized the lack of communication from developers: “It’s a theme for the game that we simply haven’t been given the information for how things are supposed to work… no idea how the loadout icons are meant to work, if it’s a bug or working as intended.”

A third simply said: “If people don’t think this is an issue, that’s just weird. Pings should not disappear…” A fourth described the changes as “stupid”.

Whether the changes are reverted or patched is another matter. For now, players will have to make do with their pings disappearing and Loadout Drops not displaying for an extended period of time.