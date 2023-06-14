Warzone 2: How to use Reinforcement Flares to redeploy teammates

Warzone 2’s Season 4 patch notes have finally arrived and they’ve provided details about a bunch of new content coming to the battle royale game over the next month.

Alongside more info about the new Resurgence map, Vondel, the notes also break down new modes, weapons, and much more coming to Warzone 2 in Season 4.

One of those new elements is a Field Upgrade called Reinforcement Flares, which will allow players to redeploy eliminated teammates to get them back into the fray. Here’s everything Warzone 2 fans need to know about this new Field Upgrade in Season 4.

How to use Reinforcement Flares

First things first, Reinforcement Flares are a new Field Upgrade that, when used, allows a player to redeploy a randomly selected Squadmate back into the battle. Like other Field Upgrades, players on console simply need to press both bumpers (L1+R1/LB+RB) at the same time or X on mouse and keyboard.

Activision Warzone 2’s new Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade seems to be tied to Vondel at the moment.

Like other Field Upgrades in Warzone, players must first either find Reinforcement Flares via a loot cache or randomly as Ground Loot. However, it’s important to note that Reinforcement Flares can only be found on Vondel, as it’s tied to the new Assault on Vondel event.

Alternatively, you can purchase Reinforcement Flares at any Buy Station, but at the time of writing, it’s unclear just how much they will cost. Considering this item allows a complete revive, it will likely cost a good bit of Cash.

How to unlock Reinforcement Flares

Unlocking the Reinforcement Flare is simple enough, though again, it can only be done by playing on Vondel.

According to Season 4’s official patch notes, players will be able to unlock this new Field Upgrade by playing the Assault on Vondel limited-time event. Completing a Community Challenge tied to Assualt on Vondel will unlock the Reinforcement Flares.

Completing these community challenges will also unlock Taxi Boats, Trams, Favorite Supply Boxes, and the new Melee Weapon: Tonfa.

And there you have it! That’s everything fans need to know about using and unlocking Reinforcement Flares in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 content check out the other guides we’ve put together for the two CoD games:

