Warzone 2 players call for Buy Station overhaul to fix Al Mazrah’s biggest problem

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah battle royale map has been quite well-received since it launched, but Buy Stations continue to be a topic of conversation, and players have outlined changes they want to see made to them.

Player feedback is and will always be a mainstay in the CoD franchise, and Warzone 2 players have had some choice words for Activision’s BR title as of late.

As a matter of fact, Warzone 2’s fans have been furious that the devs haven’t lived up to their end of the bargain when it comes to embracing player feedback. To rub salt into the wounds, the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 has only angered players further due to the current state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

In terms of Warzone 2 though, it seems the current state of Buy Stations are also causing headaches with players wanting to see one major change made to them.

Al Mazrah needs more Buy Stations in Warzone 2

Buy Stations are the lifeblood of Warzone 2’s economy as they give players the chance to spend any money they’ve obtained from looting, eliminating enemy players, or completing contracts.

They contain useful goodies from UAVs to Gas Masks. One aspect of Buy Stations is troubling players though, and that’s the lack of them.

“Al Mazrah needs more buy stations,” said Reddit user dinzzy, and other players completely agreed with this idea.

“At least 2-3 per POI. Consistent items at the buy. Spare me the cr*p (why would I buy a Snapshot Grenade?). The economy is f**ked. Played Quads last night and everyone on our team has $20K plus and nothing to spend it on,” said one player.

Whereas another user called out the devs altogether and accused them of ignoring their own game: “Practically the entire Eastern side of the map is devoid of buy stations. The developers of this game don’t play it. That much is super obvious.”

Any Warzone 2 player will tell you that the presence of Buy Stations is crucial, and can be the key to winning a game. With complaints about the game on the rise, Buy Stations are perhaps one of the small things that the devs may address.