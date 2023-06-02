Warzone 2 Vondel map leaked: Possible release date, POI leaks, more

Vondel is rumored to be the next map coming to Warzone 2. Here is everything you need to know about the new environment that’s believed to be a first of its kind.

Historically, there have been two types of Warzone maps, large-scale environments that support 100-plus players and Resurgence maps that host much smaller lobbies. Warzone 2 has one of each.

The battle royale sequel launched with Al-Mazrah, a massive desert filled with POIs from classic COD titles. In Season 2, Infinity Ward introduced Ashika Island, the Resurgence map that takes place on an island in the Asia-Pacific region.

Article continues after ad

Warzone has never hosted two full-scale maps at the same time, but that may change with the addition of Vondel.

Activision

What is Vondel?

In April, prominent CoD leakers ‘TaskForceLeak’ revealed the next Warzone 2 environment is called Vondel, a Resurgence map set in the Netherlands. Rumors intensified on May 10 as a leak unveiled the first image of the new urban setting.

Beenox reportedly developed Vondel. The Canadian studio is working on Warzone Mobile, previously created an updated version of Rebirth Island, and served as the lead developer for the Battle of Verdansk event.

Article continues after ad

CharlieIntel reported that Vondel will launch with Resurgence support but also adds standard battle royale mode in the future. The COD insider also expects Vondel to support DMZ at some point.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This would be the first time in Warzone history with a rotation of two standard battle royale maps.

Vondel Possible release date

CharlieIntel reported that Vondel releases on June 14, alongside MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 4.

All leaked Vondel POIs

COD Leaker Alaix revealed the POIs for Vondel.

Aquarium

City Hall

Fire Station

Nieuwe Stadspoort

Old Museum

Floating House

University

New Museum

Police Station

Stadium

Cruise Terminal

Train Station

That’s everything we know about Vondel, so far. For more, check out the rest of our Warzone 2 coverage.