What are personal redeploy drones in Warzone 2? Vondel transportation device explained

Personal redeploy drones are perfect for getting out of a pinch, repositioning, or catching an enemy squad off guard. Here is everything you need to know about Warzone 2’s newest Field Upgrade.

Battle royales suffer from a short respite of action that may detract some players from giving the genre a chance. In a typical BR match, not just specific to Warzone, squads engage in an initial gunfight or two after landing, loot, and then aimlessly wander around until stumbling upon another enemy team.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 1 introduced an ingenious way to cut out the boring part and get right to the good stuff. Portable redeploy balloons allowed players to zipline up and then glide from a significant height to wherever they chose.

Community members praised the devs for creating a method to speed up the pace of matches, and Warzone 2 brought the fan-favorite feature back in the form of redeploy drones. Season 4 Reloaded builds upon the innovation by adding a portable version of the handy device.

Article continues after ad

What are personal redeploy drones in Warzone 2?

Personal redeploy drones work a little differently than standard redeploy drones.

Players can hop off the drone anytime or wait to reach its apex for maximum height. Users need to be aware that they can get shot down while propelling up.

Activision described how the returning feature from Warzone 1 works in the Season 4 Reloaded blog.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Unlike the Personal Redeploy Drones in the past, the Portable Redeploy Drone can only be employed by a single Operator.”

Article continues after ad

Activision

And instead of cables attached to the drone, operators hang onto the drone itself as they fly up into the air.

The developers did not reveal how to earn the Field Upgrade. But it’s safe to assume that players will be able to find them as ground loot in crates or purchase one from the Buy Station.

Activision also clarified that the Field Uprade is exclusive to Warzone 2 Vondel matches and will not be in DMZ.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.