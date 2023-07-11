Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded early patch notes: Vondel battle royale mode, new gulag, more

Season 4 Reloaded expands on Warzone 2’s latest map Vondel and introduces a whole host of other new features. Here is everything you need to know about the mid-season update, including the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone 2 Season 4 introduced a new Resurgence map, increased operator base health from 100 to 150, removed AI enemies from Strongholds, and introduced a new game mode resembling Hardpoint. Community members welcomed Vondel with open arms and praised slower TTK speeds due to the health change.

Activision didn’t escape criticism, as weekly playlist updates interfered with players trying to enjoy the battle royale sequel. Community members took issue with the devs heavily restricting squad sizes on each map. For example, Al Mazrah went multiple weeks without a solo playlist.

Season 4 Reloaded doesn’t solve every playlist issue, but Raven Software took its first step to appeasing fans, among a long laundry list of other wholesale changes.

Activision Vondel shook things up in Warzone 2.

Standard battle royale mode coming to Vondel

Vondel launched in Season 4 as a Resurgence map. The mid-season update adds an option for standard battle royale matches in the Dutch urban setting. This marks the first time in Warzone history that there will be two playable standard battle royale maps at the same time.

Activision did not commit to every playlist size being available at launch. The devs specified in the blog post: “In the launch window, there will be dedicated quads, trios, duos, and solos playlists.” The phrase “launch window” instead of “at launch” indicates that not every squad size will be available at the same time.

Original Warzone gulag re-imagined on Vondel

You can’t have a standard battle royale mode without a Gulag. In a love letter to passionate Warzone fans, Season 4 Reloaded introduces a re-imagined version of the original Gulag map Showers. Showers was the first ever Gulag map in Warzone 1 and is universally loved by community members.

Vondel puts its own spin on Showers by converting it into a wine cellar and dungeon beneath the Castle POI. The devs described the new Gulag as a traditional three-lane map suited for 1v1 engagements.

Warzone 2 Resurgence playlist map rotation

For just Resurgence, there will be a time-based rotation system. The devs explained how the new feature works. “After a certain amount of time specified in-game, the Rotating Resurgence Playlists will shift from Vondel to Ashika Island and vice-versa for a given squad size.”

Apex Legends uses a very similar system. Every season, Respawn Entertainment chooses three battle royale maps and rotates between them depending on the time of the day.

That’s everything we know about Season 4 Reloaded, so far. We will update this page with full patch notes when the update goes live.