Warzone players furious with “embarrassing” confusion over new Resurgence map

Warzone players originally thought they could play the Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence map when Season 5 Reloaded started, but now have to wait longer.

Miscommunications in Warzone patch notes have frustrated community members. In February, players called out the devs for “lying” about Resurgence squad sizes. Before Ashika Island launched, Activision promised the map would have “all squad sizes at launch.” However, when the map went live, only quads were available.

Season 5 Reloaded features two similar mistakes. First, the mid-season update announcement blog stated that it would introduce a host leave game feature in DMZ that would stop party hosts from unilaterally pulling teams out of DMZ matches if they chose to quit. However, the official patch notes clarified that the feature would not be coming.

The Warzone devs also promised a separate playlist for the new Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence Map in Season 5 Reloaded. Yet when the update went live, the new map was nowhere to be found.

Warzone Fort Resurgence map mysteriously disappears

CharlieIntel clarified the confusion surrounding Al Bagra Fortress not being included in the Season 5 Reloaded update.

“Activision announced Fort Resurgence as part of the launch content of Warzone Season 05 Reloaded, and today, are now backtracking and says all of their announcement blogs were wrong. The map is only live next week now, yikes.”

The Call of Duty insider expressed disappointment over the devs backtracking, and other community members agreed.

FaZe Swagg responded: “Such an L.”

Warzone players are especially frustrated because the mid-season update doesn’t include many new features besides the new map. Weapon balancing, Armored Royale, Unhinged Solos, and Ranked Play were the only other noteworthy changes.

A second user summarized those feelings: “Drip feeding the one thing most people wanna play in a season that’s already almost over is crazy.”

Community members want the devs to acknowledge their mistakes rather than call it a miscommunication. “In 2023, the definition of clarification has been stretched past its breaking point.”

We will provide an update when Al Bagra Fortress goes live in Warzone.