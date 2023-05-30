Warzone 2 expert claims underrated Field Upgrade is a must in ranked play

Season 3 Reloaded added deployable back stations back, and IceManIsaac has explained why they are the most important utility item in Warzone 2 Ranked Play.

On May 11, Treyarch updated Skill Rating placements points to “help placement milestone SR feel more rewarding throughout the match.” Squads earn more SR than before when they place well, making it even more important to survive as long as possible.

With that in mind, IceManIsaac revealed a field upgrade that will assist teams in earning better placements.

IceManIsaac claims deployable buy stations are the “most valuable” field upgrade in Warzone 2

Season 3 Reloaded re-introduced an underrated field upgrade, deployable buy stations. The handy field upgrade first appeared in WZ1, allowing players to call in a buy station whenever needed.

However, players can shoot down the deployable buy station delivery drone, resulting in an announcement being made to players within close proximity of the marker.

Despite coming with a few risks, IceManIsaac made his case for why deployable buy stations are a must-use item.

“Make sure you are always playing for the regain, especially late-game, which is one of the reasons why the mobile buy station is the most piece of utility in the game.”

IceManIsaac is shocked that more Warzone 2 players don’t recognize the value of deployable buy stations.

“If you have that, stow it, hold on to it because I see people leaving it on the floor, and it blows my mind.”

Deployable buy stations offer more than just an easy way to buy back fallen teammates. If your full squad is alive and already in a good position for the end-game, the YouTuber recommends buying self-revies, durable gas masks, UAVs, and Precision Airstrikes.

Also, he urged players to prioritize purchasing self-revives instead of UAVS, as most Ranked Play users have Ghost equipped, rendering the killstreak useless.

The next time you find a deployable buy station as ground loot, don’t make the same mistake as other players. Use the field upgrade to regain fallen allies and stock up on killstreaks for the final circle.