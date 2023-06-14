Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Rewards and tiers

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here, with the update bringing a number of huge changes to the game. Included in that, as with every new season, is the Battle Pass. Here are all the tiers and rewards for Season 4.

Season 4 added new maps and playlists to multiplayer. Battle royale fans got a new playground in the form of Vondel, and DMZ received an overhaul to its progression system and a progress wipe.

Article continues after ad

The Battle Pass has been in Warzone and the multiplayer Call of Duty titles for several years now, dating back to MW 2019, offering players cosmetics, blueprints, and extra COD Points.

Here’s everything included in Season 4.

Contents

Season 4 Battle Pass: Price & bundles

The base Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will cost 1100 COD Points. Completing the entire Season 3 Battle Pass rewards enough COD Points to get the Season 4 Battle Pass for free.

The new BlackCell Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will be available for $29.99, featuring 1100 COD Points, 100+ unlockable rewards, and more.

Article continues after ad

Season 4 Battle Pass: New weapons

Activision New Tempus Razor Back in Modern Warfare II.

Making their way to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4’s Battle Pass, players will get their hands on two new weapons. The new season features the ISO 45 and Tempus Razorback – both will be available at launch.

The ISO 45 will be unlocked by completing Battle Pass Sector D19, while players will need to complete Sector D13 to access the Tempus Razorback.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tempus Razorback : Sector D13

: Sector D13 ISO 45: Sector D19

Later in the season, players will be able to obtain a new shotgun as well as the Tonfa Melee weapon, which can be unlocked via the final Assault on Vondel event challenge.

Article continues after ad

There are also unlockable weapon blueprints in the Season 4 Battle Pass, which are:

Sector D1: “No Tomorrow” SMG weapon blueprint

“No Tomorrow” SMG weapon blueprint Sector D6: “Heavy Weight” Sniper rifle weapon blueprint

“Heavy Weight” Sniper rifle weapon blueprint Sector D11: “Raining Death” Marksman rifle weapon blueprint

Season 4 Battle Pass Operators: Nikto and Io

Two new operators are included in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass. Nikto makes a return from MW 2019 and can be automatically unlocked through the standard Battle Pass. Players will need to purchase the Black Cell Battle Pass to unlock the new operator Io.

There are also unlockable Operator skins in the Season 4 Battle Pass, which include the following:

Sector D10: “Swamped” Alejandro Operator Skin

“Swamped” Alejandro Operator Skin Sector D12 : “Out for Blood” Valeria Operator Skin

: “Out for Blood” Valeria Operator Skin Sector D15: “Ocean Fog” Kelo Operator Skin

“Ocean Fog” Kelo Operator Skin Sector D20: “Desert Ghost” Ghost Operator Skin

Season 4 Battle Pass Victory Sector Rewards

Activision

Players who complete all 20 sectors of the Season 4 Battle Pass will unlock the Victory Sector, which features more exclusive rewards for the most dedicated players. They are:

Article continues after ad

“Uninvited Guest” Tempus Razorback weapon Blueprint

“Powercell” Nikto Operator Skin

300 COD Points, Emblem, and Sticker

If you enjoyed our Season 4 Battle Pass guide for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, check out the other guides we’ve put together for the two CoD games:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more