Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: Cronen nerf, M4 buff, popular POI destroyed

Season 5 Reloaded has finally arrived on August 30, bringing a whole batch of new content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Here’s everything coming in the latest update for the Call of Duty battle royale hit.

The mid-season Reloaded updates give COD players a new lease of life with refreshed content including new maps, modes, and weapons.

While we may be fast approaching Modern Warfare 3, Infinity Ward aren’t slowing down on MW2 content and providing more for players to sink their teeth into.

Article continues after ad

This is echoed across both multiplayer and battle royale, with Raven Software making sure things keep chugging along nicely in Warzone. Here’s everything that’s changed.

Article continues after ad

Full Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

MAPS

Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.

MODES

Armored Royale Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded. Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment. Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself. Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.



Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings. Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.



Unhinged Solos From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Squad Size: Solos Max Players: 100 Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



GENERAL

Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.

Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

Matchmaking Improvements

Reduced the time it takes for Warzone Ranked Play matches to start once players are in the Pre-Game Lobby. Players should find it quicker to Deploy in Ranked Play matches moving forward.

Match Ruleset Updates

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons RPG-7 Strela-P



Reminder: Warzone Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return after undergoing balance changes or fixes.

Season 05 Reminders

Final Placement SR was increased at the beginning of Season 05. SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions Final Placement SR SR earned for Placement Milestones has been increased. Updated Placement SR: Top 40: 15 (Up from 10) Top 30: 30 (Up from 20) Top 20: 45 (Up from 30) Top 10: 60 (Up from 40) Top 5: 80 (Up from 50) Top 3: 100 (Up from 60) Top 2: 125 (Up from 80) Victory: 150 (Up from 100)



This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more impactful throughout the match. Players will still need to earn high Kills and Assists in addition to high Placements to reach the highest Skill Divisions.

Warzone Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward. Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward. Season 05 Challenge Rewards Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish ‘Top 15’ 50 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



WEAPON BALANCING

» Assault Rifles «

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Chimera | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased Head damage multiplier increased Lower torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

FR Avancer | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased

| WZ Only

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only Close-mid damage range decreased Mid damage range decreased

| WZ Only

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

M13B | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M13C | WZ Only Close damage increased Mid damage increased All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M4 | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

STB 556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased

WZ Only

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall | WZ Only Head damage multiplier decreased Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Lower torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Launchers «

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

» Light Machine Guns «

RPK | WZ Only Close-mid damage decreased Close damage range decreased Headshot damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Bryson 890 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Submachine Guns «

BAS-P | WZ Only Neck damage multipliers increased Upper torso damage multipliers increased Lower torso damage multipliers increased Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Fennec 45 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

VEL 46 | WZ Only Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

AUDIO

In Season 05 Reloaded, we’ve introduced the same occlusion system that Core 6v6 Maps use for all Warzone Maps. Players should notice improved occlusion performance in those Maps.

BUG FIXES