Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: Cronen nerf, M4 buff, popular POI destroyed
Season 5 Reloaded has finally arrived on August 30, bringing a whole batch of new content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Here’s everything coming in the latest update for the Call of Duty battle royale hit.
The mid-season Reloaded updates give COD players a new lease of life with refreshed content including new maps, modes, and weapons.
While we may be fast approaching Modern Warfare 3, Infinity Ward aren’t slowing down on MW2 content and providing more for players to sink their teeth into.
This is echoed across both multiplayer and battle royale, with Raven Software making sure things keep chugging along nicely in Warzone. Here’s everything that’s changed.
Full Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
MAPS
- Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.
MODES
- Armored Royale
- Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded.
- Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment.
- Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself.
- Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.
- Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence
- Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings.
- Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.
- Unhinged Solos
- From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players!
- Squad Size: Solos
- Max Players: 100
- Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
GENERAL
- Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.
- Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points.
WARZONE RANKED PLAY
Matchmaking Improvements
- Reduced the time it takes for Warzone Ranked Play matches to start once players are in the Pre-Game Lobby. Players should find it quicker to Deploy in Ranked Play matches moving forward.
Match Ruleset Updates
- Restricted Weapons and Equipment
- Weapons
- RPG-7
- Strela-P
- Weapons
Reminder: Warzone Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return after undergoing balance changes or fixes.
This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more impactful throughout the match. Players will still need to earn high Kills and Assists in addition to high Placements to reach the highest Skill Divisions.
- Warzone Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward.
- Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward.
- Season 05 Challenge Rewards
- Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:
- Placement Challenges
- Finish ‘Top 15’ 50 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal
- Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint
- Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm
- Kill & Assist Challenges
- Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker
- Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen
- Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo
- Placement Challenges
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Rewards Update
- Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 05 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.
- Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Gold: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:
WEAPON BALANCING
» Assault Rifles «
- Chimera | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Lower torso damage multiplier increased
- FR Avancer | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- ISO Hemlock | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid damage range decreased
- Lachmann-556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- M13B | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M13C | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M4 | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
- STB 556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Tempus Razorback | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
» Battle Rifles «
- Cronen Squall | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
» Launchers «
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only
» Light Machine Guns «
- RPK | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- Headshot damage multiplier increased
- Sakin MG38 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
» Marksman Rifles «
- Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
» Shotguns «
- Bryson 800 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
- Bryson 890 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
» Submachine Guns «
- BAS-P | WZ Only
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
- Fennec 45 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- VEL 46 | WZ Only
- Limb damage multipliers increased
AUDIO
- In Season 05 Reloaded, we’ve introduced the same occlusion system that Core 6v6 Maps use for all Warzone Maps. Players should notice improved occlusion performance in those Maps.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing the amount of Ammunition picked up to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue causing the Most Wanted contract UI widget to remain active after the target was eliminated.
- Fixed an issue allowing the Most Wanted target’s team to receive the reward if the contract was completed.
- Fixed an issue preventing some Players from using the Deployable Buy Station.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from leaving the match during Exfil after finishing in 2nd place.
- Fixed an issue causing the Mortar Strike icon to appear on the Tac Map incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to capture a UAV Tower while inside a vehicle.
- Fixed an issue showing incorrect Vehicle icons on the killfeed.