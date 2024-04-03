How to get a nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Rebirth Island has made a return to Warzone as part of the Season 3 launch, and along with it is the ability to launch a nuke that will end the match early and claim victory for whoever uses it. Check out how you can level the playing field for yourself.

The ability to call in a nuke has been in CoD for a long time but has now moved from multiplayer over to Warzone, including Urzikstan and Vondel. This continues with the rereleased Rebirth Island map coming back to the game.

This massive weapon will wipe out every enemy on your map, along with your own character, and end the match early.

Of course, this is far from easy to do, which is why you will need to know how to launch the nuke on Rebirth Island before you hop in.

How to get a nuke on Rebirth Island

To be able to launch a nuke on Rebirth Island, you will have to complete the Champion’s Quest, as you would for the other maps since this mechanic came to Warzone.

As of right now, the requirements for unlocking the Champion’s Quest are not confirmed, but based on previous seasons and maps, it can be assumed that you will either need to win 5 games in a row or win 30 matches total during the season.

Once the Champion’s Quest is unlocked, you will then have to drop into a match of Resurgence Rebirth Island and pick up the quest. On your map will be three yellow markers that indicate the three elements you will have to collect and bring together to assemble the nuke.

Once you have activated the quest, the rest of the lobby will be informed that you are pursuing the Champion’s Quest and they will certainly try to stop you.

Your goal is to assemble all three elements to create the nuke, then defend it while it launches. Of course, this is easier said than done and will require a lot of coordination if you are playing with a group.

It also needs to be mentioned that only one person needs to unlock the Champion’s Quest for everyone in a squad to be able to do it.

Activision

For completing the quest and launching the nuke on Rebirth Island, you will unlock: