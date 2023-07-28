How to get Carrack .300 sniper in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 5

The Carrack .300 is a unique sniper rifle added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 5. Here’s how to unlock this familiar-looking semi-auto gun finally making its return to Call of Duty.

As is tradition the latest season of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduces a range of new guns for players to unlock and level.

Amongst these is the Carrack .300, a sniper rifle based on the real-world Walther WA 2000. That name should sound familiar to long-time CoD fans with the semi-auto bullpup sniper having previously appeared in both Black Ops and the original Modern Warfare 2.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the Carrack .300 sniper rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

The Carrack .300 sniper rifle can be unlocked by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass and completing its respective sector.

Until Season 5 goes live on August 2 we can’t be certain how long it will take to unlock the Carrack .300. However, based on previous seasons players should expect it to take between 15 – 25 Battle Pass Tokens.

The Carrack .300 is described as follows: “This semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle features an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for best-in-class handling and stability when on the move.”

If it’s anything like the original WA2000 fans can expect a rapid-fire sniper rifle that acts as almost a sniper-DMR hybrid suitable for a moderately aggressive playstyle.

Although it probably won’t take over the meta, it’s not out of the question that the Carrack .300 is top-tier. Warzone 2 has already seen the Signal 50 – another semi-auto sniper – get significant use. Even multiplayer has been ruled by them in the past with the likes of the Barrett .50 Cal & AS50.