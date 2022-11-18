How to get Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2: Champions Quest explained

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

It is possible to get a nuke in Warzone 2, but the process is very different from multiplayer. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Champions Quest.

Warzone 2 massively overhauled features from the original battle royale experience. A new Gulag, backpack system, and proximity chat breathed fresh life into an already extremely popular game. Activision threw the kitchen sink, adding unconventional twists to the traditional battle royale formula.

When leaks circulated claiming a tactical nuke was coming to Warzone 2, it was hard to take too seriously. However, on November 18, three Warzone 2 streamers pulled off the impossible and wiped out Al Mazrah.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how they pulled it off and how you can do the same.

How to get a nuke in Warzone 2

Activision Blizzard Getting a Nuke in Warzone 2 requires coordination from all of your squad mates.

In order to get the nuke in Warzone 2, you will have to complete the Champion’s Quest. As of writing, the contract only appears in random matches, not every game.

If the Champion’s Quest contract does appear in your game, follow the steps below.

Locate the Champions Quest icon on the map and land near it to activate the contract Collect three elements (Beryllium, Plutonium, and Tritium) Locate the bombsite and put all three elements into the bomb Arm the nuke and defend the bombsite for two minutes From there, the nuke will detonate and destroy Al Mazrah

Once you land near the contract, a message will pop up saying, “Champions Quest initiated. Assemble the nuke and destroy the Warzone.” From this point, you have just under 27 minutes to locate the three elements.

Activision The nuke will automatically end the Warzone match.

Each element is marked one at a time within a yellow circle on your map. One of the squad members will be live-pinged with a crown on the map, so other teams can prevent you from constructing the nuke.

After collecting all three elements, a message will eventually appear on your screen saying, “bomb site revealed.”

Go to the bombsite, put all three elements in the bomb, and then arm the nuke. A two-minute timer begins, and you need to defend the bomb site, as players are able to defuse the nuke before it detonates.

If you successfully defend the bombsite for two minutes, the nuke goes off, and the match ends.