How to get FR Avancer assault rifle in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

With each new season, Call of Duty adds a bunch of new weapons to both Warzone battle royale and whichever multiplayer title is in rotation at the time. While anticipation heats up for MWIII, Modern Warfare 2 is still the mainline game and one of the new weapons coming is the FR Avancer assault rifle. Here’s how to get it.

Season 5 is predicted to be either the final or penultimate season of the Modern Warfare 2 lifecycle, and will even play host to a Call of Duty 2023 reveal event, as the devs show off their latest work and what players should expect in the upcoming title.

That doesn’t mean the update will be lacking in content, though, with not only a bunch of new weapons arriving but new maps — such as Strike from Call of Duty 4 —, modes, and more.

With the Warzone meta ever-shifting, the FR Avancer could come in as one of the best guns in the game, with players hoping for something to challenge the likes of the Cronen Squall. But how do you even get it?

Unlock FR Avancer in Warzone & MW2

Unlocking the FR Avancer in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is going to be pretty simple — all you’ll have to do is reach the correct sector of the Battle Pass.

While the correct sector hasn’t yet been revealed, it will be announced before long, as Season 5 is due to launch on Wednesday, August 2.

The FR Avancer is described as follows: “With a blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, in the right hands, this aggressive bullpup rifle can dominate the battlefield.”

It’s expected to have a more difficult recoil pattern than other ARs, though with a faster fire rate, that is to be expected.

Whether or not it does take over Warzone’s best weapons meta remains to be seen, but you’ll no doubt want to get it leveled up at launch just in case.