How to get Double XP in new Warzone 2 High Stakes Vondel event

Warzone 2’s new Vondel map with have a new public event called High Stakes, which will have Double Weapon & Player XP. Here’s how players can take advantage of this event.

Warzone 2’s Season 4 patch notes are finally here, which details a ton of new content coming to the battle royale game over the next month.

One of the biggest elements coming to Warzone 2 in Season 4 is the new Resurgence map, Vondel, which is a medium-sized map that was developed by Beenox.

Article continues after ad

The Season 4 patch notes revealed that Vondel would get a new Public Event called High Stakes that offers players the chance to earn Double Weapon & Players XP for the duration of their matches. Here’s everything Warzone 2 fans need to know about this upcoming event.

Warzone 2’s High Stakes Vondel event

According to the Season 4 patch notes, High Stakes will task players to capture special crates that drop around the map from the sky.

Activision

By capturing these crates, players have the chance to get “some very useful loot such as a Portable Buy Station, Armor and/or Munitions Box, alongside some Cash.”

Article continues after ad

Like other events during Warzone matches, High Stakes will take place at a random point during the game, so players should keep an eye out for any HUD notification that signals the beginning of a High Stakes event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Double XP

To get the Double XP bonuses in High Stakes, players simply need to capture these crates that drop around the map successfully. For each successful capture, players will earn Double Weapon & Player XP for the duration of the match.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, it’s important to note that this Double XP bonus stacks with any active XP token players have, meaning they can earn even more XP by using any extra tokens they have to spare.

Thanks to these helpful perks, this High Stakes public event will be a great way for new players to earn XP or simply to level up weapons quickly.

Warzone 2 Season 4 begins on June 14, 2023, so players wanting to earn XP can jump into Vondel and lookout for this new event right away.

Article continues after ad

For more Warzone 2 content check out the other guides we’ve put together for the two CoD games:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more