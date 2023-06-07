Warzone 2 Season 4’s Vondel will add new Gulag and Traditional Battle Royale mode

Warzone 2 is getting a new map, Vondel, in Season 4 which will be getting a new Gulag and a Traditional Battle Royale mode.

Activision just released a ton of new information surrounding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 4 content, including new maps, game modes, and much more.

A large portion of that new information eas dedicated to Warzone 2’s new map, Vondel, which is a medium-sized map that will host Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown LTMs during the start of Season 4.

However, those looking for a more traditional Battle Royale experience on Vondel have nothing to worry about, as developer Infinity Ward confirmed that Vondel will get a traditional BR mode in time, along with a special Gulag.

Warzone 2 Season 4 details new Vondel map

According to the Season 4 blog post, Vondel will be available at the start of Season 4 alongside the Al Mazrah, which has also experienced some changes in the new season.

This will be the first time in Warzone history with 2 standard battle royale maps at once, which is something players are undoubtedly looking forward to.

However, fans will have to wait until the mid-season update for a more traditional BR experience to come to Vondel. The blog post confirmed, “Traditional Battle Royale fans should know that this main mode will be available on Vondel starting at Season 04 Reloaded.”

Activision Vondel will get a special, subterranean Gulag in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Alongside this Traditional Battle Royale mode, Vondel will feature a brand-new subterranean Gulag, which is inspired by the medieval parts of towns found around the map.

Warzone’s ‘Reloaded’ seasons usually begin about 4 weeks into the season, so fans will likely only have to wait a month for the traditional BR mode to come to Vondel.

Of course, the official date for Season 4 Reloaded has not been revealed just yet, so fans will just have to keep an eye out for more information.