Warzone 2 guru reveals versatile AR hybrid loadout

The Kastov 74-u is the perfect AR for close to medium range fights.

There is a clear consensus on Warzone 2’s best short and long-range meta weapons, but WhosImmortal discovered a perfect hybrid option.

Season 2 Reloaded established a new meta for Warzone 2. Instead of an RPK in medium and long-range engagements, players turned to the ISO Hemlock. And the Lachmann Sub or Vaznev 9-K replaced akimbo pistols up close and personal.

What makes a weapon truly powerful, however, is versatility. All three meta weapons mentioned above dominate at their preferred ranges but don’t offer a complete package. A player could always use Overkill and equip an AR and SMG simultaneously, but the Kastov-74U kills two birds with one stone.

WhosImmortal explained why the Kastov-74U outperforms most SMGs and competes with the battle royale’s top ARs.

Activision The Kastov 74-U is perfect for Ashika Island.

WhosImmortal ranks the Kastov-74U third in weapon ranking

WhosImmortal ranked the top 10 meta loadouts in Warzone 2 and surprisingly ranked the Kastov-74U third.

According to WZ Ranked, the Kastov-74U is only the 17th most popular weapon with a measly .9% pick rate.

Despite not receiving too much attention, WhosImmortal explained why he is “really enjoying” his time using the underrated AR.

“It is really good in close range, outgunning SMGs, but also really good mid-range, outgunning other rifles and SMGs, extending that diversity in the number of gunfights you can consistently win.”

Some WZ2 members tout the Chimera as a perfect hybrid AR, but the YouTuber argued a faster fire rate elevates the AK-74U into a higher tier.

WhosImmortal claimed: “The Kastov-74U has a really good velocity, making it way more versatile.”

Best Kastov-74U Warzone 2 loadout

Here is WhosImmortal’s go-to Kastov-74U loadout with attachment tuning included. He opted to cater his loadout to a fast, aggressive playstyle, which shreds through opponents with a quick TTK.

Barrel: BR209 Barrel (+0.18, -0.19)

BR209 Barrel (+0.18, -0.19) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser (-0.24, -27.97)

FSS Ole-V Laser (-0.24, -27.97) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (-0.65, -0.22)

Demo-X2 Grip (-0.65, -0.22) Stock: Markeev R7 Stock (-2.19, -1.32)

Markeev R7 Stock (-2.19, -1.32) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

This loadout eliminates the need to constantly switch between weapons depending on the range of an engagement.

However, the AK-74U only thrives in short or medium-range engagements, so we recommend pairing this weapon with a sniper rifle or marksman rifle. Sniper rifles don’t one-shot enemies, but landing one shot and then pushing in to finish the job with the AR is a lethal one-two punch.