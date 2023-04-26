Warzone 2 guru reveals one-shot battle rifle that dominates Season 3

Warzone 2’s long-range meta has a new sheriff in town, as Metaphor claimed the Cronen Squall is the best weapon in Season 3.

Infinity Ward announced four new weapons are coming during Season 3. The FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall released at launch, while the mid-season update will add two new sidearms. The Call of Duty Japan account accidentally jumped the gun and revealed one of the new sidearms as a fully automatic Desert Eagle.

It didn’t take a detective to uncover the other pistol, as fans recognized a silhouette of the Tec-9 in the Roadmap image. The FJX and Cronen Squall immediately ascended the ranks, becoming meta weapons in the battle royale sequel.

According to WZRanked, the FJX Imperium is the second most selected weapon and the Cronen Squall ranks fourth. Metaphor explained why the new battle rifle is currently Warzone 2’s best weapon

Metaphor explains why more players should use the Cronen Squall

Longtime series veterans should avert their eyes as Metaphor compared the Cronen Squall to Warzone’s infamous DMR meta. Widely regarded as the battle royale’s most overpowered weapon, players tore through lobbies wielding the DMR 14.

“The Croen Squall single fire is absolutely overpowered. This thing is very reminiscent of the DMR meta. It just shoots a little bit slower, but trust me, this thing is absolutely insane.”

Metaphor admitted that he wasn’t a huge fan of the 50-round Mag in Solos. For most weapons in Warzone 2, players tend to use large magazines to deal with multiple enemies at once.

However, the YouTuber doesn’t believe the Cronen Squall necessarily needs more bullets in single-fire mode since it slows the weapon down too much.

He still suggests using a 50-round Mag for any playlist size larger than Solos, but while playing alone, players can use an underbarrel instead.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 Season 3 loadout

Here is Metaphor’s recommended battle rifle loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (+0.36, +0.23)

Sakin Tread-40 (+0.36, +0.23) Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel (+0.23, +0.06)

HR6.8 Barrel (+0.23, +0.06) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-3.00, -2.25)

Cronen Mini Pro (-3.00, -2.25) Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (+0.39, +0.22)

Sakin ZX Grip (+0.39, +0.22) Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. This is one of the free sectors of the Battle Pass and doesn’t require any additional purchase.