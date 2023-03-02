Warzone 2 guru reveals “monster” sniper support with no recoil

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has unveiled an underrated AR that’s a “monster” sniper support with extremely low recoil.

When it comes to meta weapons in the Warzone 2, the TAQ-56, ISO Hemlock, and RPK have stood out as the strongest options.

All of these weapons thrive in long-range gunfights, but only a select set of guns are optimal at mid-range and fit the label of a sniper support.

This type of setup needs to have plenty of mobility, minimal recoil, and dominate opponents at mid-range.

Well, Warzone expert Metaphor seems to have uncovered a “monster” sniper support class that is capable of wiping out enemies in an instant.

Activison The Chimera is an AR that is strongest when built out to perform like an SMG.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser: 7MW Canted Laser

7MW Canted Laser Stock: TRX-56 Stock

For Metaphor, the Chimera, otherwise known as the Honey Badger, is a top-tier in Warzone 2 and is quickly becoming his “favorite sniper support in the game”.

Describing the gun as a “monster” thanks to its quick TTK, minimal recoil, and solid mobility, it’s perfectly suited for mid-range skirmishes.

Instead of overcompensating for damage output, Metaphor’s build instead focuses on maximizing the Chimera’s stability, making it a laser beam and extremely easy to use.

One of the most unique aspects of this loadout is the 7MW Canted Laser, which offers insane ADS times but with no optic, this attachment will take some practice to get used to.

For the sniper alongside the Chimera, Metaphor recommends the SP-X 80, but feel free to use any rifle you feel comfortable using at long range.

The Victus XMR and MCPR-300 are two other brilliant choices if you’re looking to one-shot your opponents on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

So, if you’re looking for a mid-range powerhouse that’s not very difficult to use, the Chimera is definitely the AR you should be running.