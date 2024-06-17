Forgotten MW2 AR is “better than ever” and meta in Warzone again

A Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle that has gone largely overlooked in Warzone is now meta again, with the forgotten weapon receiving several buffs in Season 4.

Back in Warzone 2, the Chimera was a top-tier sniper support weapon when it was added, a title that it would keep until MW3’s integration. Much like many other MW2 weapons, it fell out of favor with competitors like the WSP-9 and MCW JAK Raven taking its place.

However, Season 4’s buffs and nerfs saw the Chimera receive a few key changes, with its damage being improved, and the MW2 AR’s arm modifier being increased from 0.95x to 1.16x. These buffs have improved both the TTK and overall consistency of the Chimera, seeing it climb back into the meta as one of Warzone’s best sniper support weapons.

Impressed by the newly buffed assault rifle, Warzone expert WhosImmortal gave it high praise: “The Chimera got some buffs in Season 4, and in all reality, this thing is better than ever right now,” before later describing the MW2 AR as feeling “really, really good,” cementing its place in Season 4’s meta.

WhosImmmortal’s recommended loadout for the Chimera used these attachments:

Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Ammunition: Blackout High Grain Rounds

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

With the Chimera being a Modern Warfare 2 weapon, the attachment options available on it are much more limited than Warzone’s newer weapons. Many of its barrels, stocks, and rear grips provide hefty penalties to ADS Speed and Mobility, making them difficult to justify.

Even so, there is still some room for adjustment with this loadout. Most notably, some players may prefer switching out the Blackout High Grain Rounds for an optic, while those who value stealth should switch the Casus Brake L muzzle for the Scratch 20-L Suppressor.