Warzone 2 guru reveals best sniper support AR with insane TTK

Looking to pair your one-shot sniper with a deadly secondary weapon? Well, there’s an underrated assault rifle that will do the job perfectly with its insane TTK.

Over the last few months, snipers have had a bit of an interesting existence in the world of Warzone 2. Sure, they’re needed for long-range engagements, but they’ve not really been doing the damage that players would like.

As a result of constant complaints, one-shot snipers have made a return to the battle royale in Season 3 – though, there is a bit of a catch when it comes to setting one up in your loadout. You do need explosive ammunition attached.

Despite that catch, snipers have rocketed back up to the top of the meta, becoming all-important once again. So, naturally, you’ll need a secondary weapon that can do the business at short to medium range as a backup.

Best Chimera loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3

That’s where Metaphor’s Chimera loadout comes into play, as the Warzone 2 stat guru believes it has the distinction of being the best sniper support weapon in the game.

“The Chimera is the kind of gun where there are some kills you can only get with the Chimera,” the YouTuber said. “This gun might have one of the fastest TTKs in the game, it gives me AS Val vibes from Modern Warfare 2019.”

His loadout is a pretty simple one too, as it uses the VLK LZR 7MW laser for stability, Ravage-10 stock to bring the recoil down, and the Bruen Flash Grip to boost the ADS speed.

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Magazine : 45-round mag

: 45-round mag Rear Grip : Bruen Flash Grip

: Bruen Flash Grip Stock: Ravage-10

As per WZRanked stats, the Chimera is just outside the top 10 when it comes to usage, sitting in 15th place right now.

Given the build outlined above has a TTK of around 247 m/s, that puts it right up there with some of the best SMGs in the game, never mind ARs. So, expect to see players running it a bit more before long.