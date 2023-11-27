Fan-favorite MW2 AR rivals MW3 meta guns with deadly TTK

One of Call of Duty’s fan-favorite assault rifles, the Chimera, is actually pretty dominant in MW3 thanks to its deadly TTK, but some players have overlooked it.

Over the last few years, Warzone has been the place for different Call of Duty games to mix together, with players using weapons from a range of titles against one another.

Well, in Modern Warfare 3, that has also extended to multiplayer. Sure, the majority of players are using weapons from the newer game in a bid to get ahead of the curve when the big Warzone update drops in December, but MW2’s weapons are still viable as well.

A few of them have popped up in multiplayer games as rivals to the likes of the Bas-B, MCW, and Striker from MW3, but a few are still being overlooked despite being pretty competitive.

Best Chimera loadout for Modern Warfare 3

That includes the Chimera – or Honey Badger to some longtime CoD players – as it has a “competitive” TTK to match up against some of the best weapons in MW3.

Well, that’s according to CoD guru WhosImmortal as he highlighted it in his November 26 video. “It’s close-range, mid-range, and even long-range TTK, if you’re in those situations, is incredibly competitive and this thing, in MW2 MP was my favorite rifles, same thing stands true in MW3. It feels really good in this game,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, the YouTuber’s build isn’t a funky one and uses some pretty standard attachments that got love in Warzone. That includes the VLK LZR 7Mw, EXF Vorpal barrel, and D37 grip.

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

Barrel: 6.5’ EXF Vorpal

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Laser: VLK LZR 7Mw

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

As noted, there are plenty of CoD fans ignoring the MW2 weapons in MW3 just because they want to get to grips with the newer options.

However, sometimes you just need to use something thats a little more familar, and that’s exactly what the Chimera offers.