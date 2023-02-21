Warzone 2 guru unveils “slept on” AR loadout that dominates as sniper support

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has unveiled an underrated AR that is the “best sniper support” in Season 2 with “the same TTK as the mp5 but 3 times the range.“

The meta is starting to solidify after the huge shakeup caused by Warzone 2’s Season 2 update, however, there are still some guns that have remained under the radar despite carrying serious power.

Some content creators and players are continuously experimenting with different loadouts and weapons to find a new way to enjoy the game, though, such as the one-shot snipers that have started to take over the meta.

As a result, YouTuber Metaphor claims he has found the “best sniper support” weapon to back up your ‘one-shot’ sniper on close and medium ranges.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: TRX-56 Stock

TRX-56 Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Metaphor explained that he thinks Chimera is being ignored by the community despite the immense potential it has.

“I think it’s really, really, being slept on. If you guys haven’t taken the time to level it up, I highly recommend it. You guys are going to see just what this thing can do in Warzone, it is absolutely insane,” said the content creator when describing the Chimera.

The assault rifle has plenty of firepower and a rapid TTK, but the build above focuses on furthering its range, recoil control, and making it more accurate for those medium-distance firefights that the Chimera performs greatly in. On top of that, it also beats most SMGs up-close too.

This combination of close and medium-range capability makes it the perfect sniper support for your long-range “one-shot” sniper rifle loadout like the SP-X 80.

The Chimera only has a 1.5% pick rate according to WZRanked, so jump on this loadout before the rest of the community realizes the gun’s immense potential.