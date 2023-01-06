Warzone 2 guru unveils sniper support AR with “crazy” TTK

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has showcased a sniper support AR with a “crazy” TTK that melts enemy health bars at mid-range.

When it comes to ARs in Warzone 2, the majority of them are built for laser-beaming foes from afar.

Weapons like the M4 and TAQ-56 are perfect for taking down enemies at long range, but most players will opt for the Kastov-74u if they want top-tier damage output at medium range.

Well, there is another option that according to WhosImmortal has a “crazy” TTK and may be the best sniper support on Al Mazrah.

Activison The Chimera was added in the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel : 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Introduced in the Season 1 Reloaded update, the Chimera or Honey Badger is a pint-sized AR that packs a punch at medium.

Article continues after ad

According to WhosImmortal, this makes it one of the best sniper supports in Warzone 2 thanks to its “crazy” TTK and brilliant mobility.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When compared to the Kastov-74u, the Chimera outperforms the gun at every range when it comes to damage output. Not only that, it has a manageable recoil pattern that’s relatively easy to control, making the AR extremely “versatile”.

The build above aims to maximize the Chimera’s TTK and bullet velocity, while also maintaining the mobility that’s essential in a sniper support class.

Topic starts at 10:06

As this is a sniper support loadout, it’s key you run Weapon Specialist so you can gain access to the Overkill perk for the second primary.

Article continues after ad

For WhosImmortal, his choice of rifle is the Signal 50 as it has a solid rate of fire so it’s easy to land consecutive shots in a row.

If you replicate this class you’re guaranteed to melt any enemy that stands in your way, giving you a great chance at picking up more wins.