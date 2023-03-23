Warzone 2 guru reveals “beast” AR that’s being slept on in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a “beast” AR that’s going under the radar after the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

When it comes to close to mid-range gunfights, the majority of players opt for meta SMGs thanks to their impressive mobility and solid TTKs.

Picks like the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9k are extremely popular and perfect for those who enjoy making aggressive pushes on their opponents.

Despite this, there are a select few AR options that don’t thrive at long-range, and instead are best when kitted out for close-quarters skirmishes.

Well, WhosImmortal has identified one of these unique ARs and believes the “beast” weapon could be a meta contender in Season 2 Reloaded.

Activison The Chimera is an AR that is strongest when built out to perform like an SMG.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Unlike the ISO Hemlock and the TAQ-56, the Chimera does not laser beam foes at long range but instead, shares a lot of characteristics with other SMGs.

Equipped with a lethal close-quarter TTK and plenty of mobility, it’s a “beast” weapon that can contend with the likes of the Lachmann Sub.

This gun is certainly not for anyone who likes to post up in power positions and hold one spot, it’s designed for “flying and frying” around the map.

The build above aims to completely bolster the AR’s recoil, while also pushing its damage to the limits so you wipe out foes with ease.

With just a 1.7% pick rate, it’s safe to say the Chimera is going under the radar despite being a top-tier choice in Season 2 Reloaded.

It’s hard to know how long it’ll be before the community catches on, so make sure to add this gun to your loadout list before it takes over.