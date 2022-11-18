Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The SP-X 80 is a powerful sniper rifle in Warzone 2 that makes short work of enemies from afar but to maximize its damage, you need a meta loadout.

ARs, SMGs, and LMGs all have their place in Warzone 2, but none of them can wipe out an enemy at long range like a sniper rifle.

On Al Mazrah, sometimes the best way to rack up kills is to post up in a power position and pick off opponents from afar.

While there are countless weapons in Warzone 2 that are capable of doing this, the SP-X 80 is a specialist for the job.

Equipped with devastating damage as well as being simple to control, this sniper is a must-use gun for any sharpshooters out there, but be sure to use our meta loadout to maximize its potential.

Contents

Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 22″ Cavalry

22″ Cavalry Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Stock: PVZ-890 TAC

PVZ-890 TAC Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

For starters, you’ll want to equip the 22″ Cavalry barrel and the .300 Mag High-Velocity ammunition. These attachments combine to significantly increase the SP-X 80’s bullet velocity and recoil control, enhancing its long-range capabilities.

Next, utilize the FSS OLE-V laser and the PVZ-890 TAC stock to boost your ADS speed for snapping onto targets before they can escape to cover. Not only that, these choices improve your overall mobility and sprint speed.

Finally, round off the loadout with the FSS ST87 Bolt to increase the SP-X 80’s fire rate, allowing you to get a second shot off on your opponent to guarantee the kill.

Activison The SP-X 80 is perfect for picking off foes from afar.

Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

While it’s tempting to run the Recon perk package with the SP-X 80 for the extra flinch resistance from Focus, we feel as if Weapon Specialist offers more to the overall loadout. First up, it gives you Overkill, which allows you to run a second primary, making the overall setup significantly more versatile.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and launch them further. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be surprised by enemy equipment, field upgrades, or killstreaks.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

As for equipment, running a Grenade is a solid choice paired with Strong Arm, and a Stim for an extra boost of health is always a great option.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to level the LA-B 330 to rank 17. This will give you access to the powerful sniper and allow you to start unlocking all the attachments.

Best SP-X 80 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the SP-X 80 doesn’t fit your style of play, consider checking out MCPR-300, another top-tier sniper for long-range engagements.

Not only is this rifle easy to use, but with the correct attachments, it deals a hefty amount of damage, making it perfect for dominating foes on Al Mazrah.

To maximize its potential, check out our dedicated meta guide that goes over the best attachments for the MCPR-300.

That’s all for our SP-X 80 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

