Warzone 2 guru reveals secret attachment for “amazing” sniper support loadout

The Kastov 74-U is perfect for Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor crowned a new best sniper support weapon in Season 5, and its all thanks to a secret attachment.

Season 5 spiced up Warzone 2’s sniper support meta. The perfect weapon for the job is a hybrid between short and long-range combat. On August 16, Raven Software buffed the Chimera to suit that role perfectly by increasing its mid-range damage.

The weapon balancing update also increased the FR Avancer’s close to mid-range damage and maximum damage to add another sniper support option. And then, in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, players unlocked the M13C AR as a reward for completing it.

Despite all three options looking appealing on paper, Metaphor chose a wildcard for his favorite sniper support weapon in Season 5.

What is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2?

As part of the Season 4 update, Infinity Ward added the KSTV-17 barrel to the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2, improving damage range and bullet velocity and bringing it more in line with other ARs.

Previously, the AR didn’t have a barrel that improved those two stats enough to make a difference. Metaphor explained why more players should give the Kastov-74u a try in Season 5.

“They released a brand new barrel with it, and it is absolutely insane.”

This isn’t the YouTuber’s first time trying the AR out in Warzone 2, so he immediately noticed a difference.

“The AK-74u is a gun I have been rocking with since the day the game came out, and I actually think it’s in a really good spot right now as a sniper support weapon.”

Metaphor did admit: “The only downside is you are going to lose to SMGs at very close range, but if you are using it as a sniper support, it’s absolutely twisted, so try it out.”

Best Kastov-74u loadout

Here is Metaphor’s go-to Kastov-74u loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: KSTV-17 (+0.19, +0.28)

KSTV-17 (+0.19, +0.28) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27, -34.55)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27, -34.55) Stock: Broadside FCT (-2.45, -1.32)

Broadside FCT (-2.45, -1.32) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (-0.45, -0.28)

Demo-X2 Grip (-0.45, -0.28) Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity (+0.70, -4.94)

If the Kastov-74u isn’t exactly what you were looking for, make sure to check our best Warzone 2 loadouts guide.