Warzone 2 expert unveils “best gun in the game” after Season 1 Reloaded buff

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has outlined the MX9 as one of the BR’s best weapons, claiming the Modern Warfare 2 SMG has next to no recoil and a seriously impressive TTK.

Warzone’s meta is always difficult to pin down, but no more so than in the wake of patches that shake up the weapon pool.

Season One Reloaded dropped back on December 9. Among buffs for the VEL 47 and Kastov 545, the MX9 received a hefty buff.

Specifically, it saw its movement speed, ADS time, and sprint-to-fire speed all improved when the 32-round magazine attachment is equipped.

The result, according to WhosImmortal, is a gun that’s one of the best in the BR by virtue of it being so easy to master.

MX9 is now one of Warzone 2’s best weapons

In his December 21 YouTube video, the content creator delved into what specifically makes the new MX9 so powerful.

As the speed buffs only apply when the 32-round mag is equipped, players should opt for that as their first attachment.

“You pretty much have to [use the 32 Round mag] here,” he explained. “This might be the best gun in the game because it is so, so easy to use. It’s got the mobility, it’s got a decent TTK, and it’s got no recoil.”

He went on to explain that players who are content with the MX9’s occasionally frustrating iron sights should opt for an optic over the Bruen Q900 Grip. His full recommended loadout is below:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: 16.5” Bruen S901

16.5” Bruen S901 Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

While it won’t compete with the likes of the Fennec at the closest of ranges, it will keep players in almost any gunfight at near to medium ranges.

Its accuracy should enable players to lay down incredibly accurate fire, meaning its modest damage will be improved by laser-like shots.

Not to mention, its speed buffs mean it handles as well as any other weapon in Warzone 2.