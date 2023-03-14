Warzone 2 expert reveals underused sniper loadout perfect for aggressive games

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has showcased a very aggressive, “insane” loadout for the underused SA-B 50 sniper rifle in Season 2.

Warzone 2’s meta is still currently shaped by the February 24 update that locked ISO Hemlock and KV Broadside, the two new weapons, into the top-tier weapon category.

Many players and content creators are back to more experimental load-outs and finding “hidden gems” among the countless weapon and attachment combinations amid the meta becoming somewhat stale according to some players.

An excellent example of finding such hidden gem is a March 13 video from content creator Metaphor, who unveiled an “aggressive” loadout for the SA-B 50 that utilizes the rifles iron sight for close and medium-ranged combat.

Metaphor’s SA-B 50 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Laser: FFS OLE-V Laser

FFS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .308 High Velocity

.308 High Velocity Stock: XRK Specter Mod

XRK Specter Mod Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Metaphor explained that he thinks this way to play with SA-B is “one of the most fun things to use in the game right now”, he states that it’s pretty hard to use this gun if you are not already very familiar of ins and outs of Warzone 2 however.

“It is really satisfying and very fun to use, so I highly recommend giving this loadout a try if you guys are trying to improve on your aggressiveness and you want Warzone to feel a little more fast-paced,” said the content creator about the iron sight SA-B build.

The marksman rifle is bolt-action, meaning that its TTK is quite high, therefore taking potshots at the enemy while peeking from behind cover is the go-to strategy with this build. A single bullet does substantial damage and more of then than not two shots will seal the deal.

The build above focuses on enhancing its mobility and handling which is very unusual for a rifle of this kind, but it allows you to be more aggressive and to ADS and shoot after sprinting much faster.

That said, you’ll still want a more conventional backup to finish the deal or to switch out when your magazine is empty, we recommend the Lachmann Sub or a KV Broadside shotgun to keep up your aggression at close ranges.