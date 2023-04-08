Warzone 2 expert reveals an underrated rifle that “beats every SMG” at close range

WhosImmortal has showcased a rifle loadout that in his words, can challenge any SMG at close range in Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 is fast approaching with a promise of balance changes to shake up the already somewhat solidified meta.

But before that update drops players and content creators are still trying to one-up one another, searching for the ideal attachment and weapon combinations to make securing a victory in the battle royale a breeze.

Article continues after ad

An excellent example of finding such a hidden gem is an April 8 video from content creator WhosImmortal, who unveiled a loadout for the STB 556 assault rifle that “utilizes the rifles iron sight for close and medium-ranged combat “beats every SMG” at close range according to the content creator.

WhosImmortal’s STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2

WhosImmortal explained that he thinks his STB 556 loadout makes the weapon very versatile and capable of performing at different ranges. Attachments specializing in speed and aggression help this assault rifle go toe to toe with the best Warzone 2 SMGs while still being able to outtrade opponents firing at you from longer distances.

Article continues after ad

“STB 556 is a wildly practical SMG/AR hybrid when built for speed and aggression,” said the content creator about the underrated rifle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Attachments

Barrel: 16.5″ Bruen S901 Barrel

16.5″ Bruen S901 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The assault rifle has an extremely rapid TTK at close and medium ranges, perfect for slotting it into your build as either sniper support or simply a close-range weapon. It is worth noting that WhosImmortal himself stated that he considers the optic a must-have because the iron sight of this weapon is rough.

Article continues after ad

The build above focuses on enhancing its mobility and handling which is very unusual for a rifle of this kind, but it allows you to be more aggressive and to ADS and shoot after sprinting much faster.

That said, you’ll still want either an AR like the meta-dominating ISO Hemlock or a sniper rifle to cover medium and long ranges where this particular loadout struggles.