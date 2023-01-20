Warzone 2 expert “brilliantly” trolls players with proximity mines

A Warzone 2 player used proximity chat to start their own Uber service.

Never trust the words of an enemy. Warzone 2 TikToker made that adage a reality with the help of proximity mines.

Proximity chat revolutionized Warzone 2 content creation. The new feature allows players to communicate with enemies, opening up new avenues of creative expression. For example, a group of players used proximity chat to orchestrate a flash dance, and another role played as an Uber driver.

With malicious intent, proximity also has lethal potential. A WZ2 streamer turned an enemy’s Xbox off by using the chat feature, and CouRage hilariously outwitted foes into trusting him. Roleplaying and trash-talking with other players shifted Warzone 2’s tone from serious to goofy, and community members fully embraced it.

WZ2 TikToker timmy2cans expertly used proximity chat to cleverly outwit his opponents.

Warzone 2 TikToker outsmarts enemy players

CoD TikToker timmy2cans has made it his mission to troll players on Warzone 2 in hilarious ways using proximity chat.

Timmy2cans put proximity mines on a vehicle and then downed an enemy. After that, he allowed the enemy to use a self-revive and convinced them to drive away.

The first player fell right into Timmy’s trap, and the TikToker burst into laughter as the enemy exploded and responded, “I think something’s wrong with your car.”

As the storm closed in, Timmy’s ploy worked again. An enemy tried to escape in his vehicle, and it backfired right in their face.

On the third go around, The TikToker was downed, and he convinced the enemy to get into his vehicle to finish the job. As the enemy got in, the vehicle exploded, and he yelled, “You are crazy.”

The lesson learned from this video is you can never trust anything an enemy player says.