Warzone 2 blamed for “killing” MW2 Season 1 multiplayer content

Activision revealed a roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, and players blamed Warzone 2 for multiplayer’s lackluster content.

Warzone 2 releases on November 16, alongside Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode.

Ever since Warzone launched in 2019, it’s no secret multiplayer has taken a back seat to the critically acclaimed battle royale.

Activision pulled out all of the stops for Warzone 2, introducing a new map and various other innovations. Call of Duty built a reputation on its core 6v6 multiplayer experience, and some players question if entering a crowded battle royale field was the right decision.

Season 1 only adds two new maps to MW2 Multiplayer, and community members blamed Warzone 2 for receiving too much attention.

Did Warzone 2 kill MW2 multiplayer?

Activision Warzone 2 introduces a brand new map called Al Mazrah.

A Reddit user compared the amount of Season 1 Multiplayer maps for the previous four CoD games, and there is a worrying trend for traditional 6v6 fans.

Infinity Ward developed Modern Warfare 2019, and Season 1 included three new Multiplayer maps, one new Ground War Map, and three Gunfight maps. Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 added four Multiplayer maps and four gunfight maps.

Call of Duty Vanguard only had two new maps, and MW2 followed suit, reintroducing Shoot House and Shipment.

One player responded, “[t]he success of Warzone and BR, in general, has been a disaster for classic multiplayer shooters.”

A second player added, “I’ve been saying this for a while now. All multiplayer is, in their eyes, a means to level guns for Warzone / DMZ. Really sucks for those of us that genuinely enjoy multiplayer.”

Adding insult to injury, Activision already mysteriously removed the Valderas Musem map from Multiplayer, and rumors suggest Breenbergh Hotel may be removed too.