Simple Warzone 2 attachment change takes the Fennec 45 to new heights

The Fennec 45 is an incredible SMG that currently sets the meta standard for close-range encounters in Warzone 2 but, according to one expert, it can perform even better with one simple attachment change.

Warzone 2’s meta for long and medium-range battles is dominated by LMGs and various rifles like the RPK and TAQ-56. But the Fennec 45 remains the champion of close-quarters combat ever since the BR sequel went live.

Only time will tell if that dominance holds over into Season Two of Warzone 2, and if the Fennec continues to perform to the same level on the new Ashika Island environment.

But for now, you can expect to gun down opponents in a flash if they challenge you up close with this SMG. This has led to an arms race between Fennec users to find the most optimal attachments possible to outgun other Fennecs and SMGs.

Content creator Rallied has shared his suggestion on how to make your Fennec faster and deadlier than ever before, and it’s all thanks to the EXF Solarflare laser attachment and the Xten RR-40 muzzle.

“Final Boss” Fennec build for Warzone 2

In his February 5 YouTube video, the content creator revealed all the attachments that are part of this “#1 recoil control & damage” loadout for the Fennec.

“If you throw on that EXF Solarflare you get almost a 30% boost in the sprint to fire which is actually massive,” said Rallied when comparing the Solarflare laser to the VLK laser, which is another extremely popular pick for the Fennec.

“It actually makes a dramatic difference in my opinion, and you will win more close-quarters gun fights. And of course, the XTEN [muzzle] actually does give you a significant damage range multiplier. And also muzzle velocity, which gives this gun way, way more range.”

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: EXF Solarflare

EXF Solarflare Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Ideally, players interested in charging into Al Mazrah with this build should back up their Fennec primary with an assault rifle or a sniper rifle, such as the Victus XMR.

This will ensure they have appropriate tools to deal with threats at extreme and long distances, as Fennec should be able to cover the close and medium ranges, especially with these two attachments which increase its effective range.